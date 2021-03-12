BBC Debate Night is being held on Zoom and it will be beamed out with participation of an audience from Edinburgh and Lothians on 24 March 2021.

The programme is asking for members of the virtual audience to sign up now and join in the discussion of matters of the day with presenter Stephen Jardine.

“Whether you’re home-schooling, managing a business, caring for loved ones, or your life has simply been turned upside down by Coronavirus, as a Debate Night audience member it is YOUR questions which lead the discussion and the stories, experiences and opinions that you share with us that matter most. It is the only TV programme of its kind in the country to give you the chance to put your questions straight to Scotland’s key decision-makers and public figures.”

HOW TO APPLY: www.bbc.co.uk/debatenight click ‘Join the Audience’ and select the location that applies to you.

Previous episodes are available to watch via BBC iPlayer: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m000htfx

