Charlie Combs netted a glory double as Dundee Stars bounced back from a disappointing home defeat to Guildford Flames to beat arch rivals Fife Flyers 4-1 at Kirkcaldy in front of nearly 1,300 fans in the Premier Sports Elite League.



The result was a blow to Fife’s hopes to clawing their way back into play-off contention but a boost for fellow-strugglers Dundee in their quest to make the top eight in the ten-strong Elite League which guarantees a play-off spot.



The victory came despite Dundee being outshot 36-28 and the visitors had the best possible start winning the opening session 2-0.



Seb Bengtsson opened their account after seven minutes and six minutes after that Combs added the second with Bengtsson involved in the move.



Coach Omar Pacha had to wait until the 38th minute for No 3 and it was Combs who added the final touch with Bengtsson again involved in the build-up.



Fife skipper Matthew Carter (pictured) replied with a power play goal to give the home fans something to cheer after 51 minutes but another power play strike, this time from Gabriel Desjardins with less than three minutes left secured the welcome win with Combs also involved in the play.



in Glasgow, Clan earned their first win over high-flying Cardiff Devils this term and also dented the Welsh side’s Elite League title hopes.



The Scots completed a four-point weekend following their 5-4 overtime success at bottom club Fife Flyers on Saturday with a 6-3 victory over Devils in a game in which they outshot their opponents 31-23.



A 4-1 first period was the platform for success and Nolan LaPorte made sure with an empty net goal 53 seconds from time after desperate Devils withdrew their netminder to have six skaters.











































