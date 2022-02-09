Detectives in Edinburgh are investigating the circumstances of a serious assault near the Balmoral Hotel on Princes Street.

Around 1.20am, on Sunday, 6 February 2022, a 39-year-old man was walking past the Balmoral Hotel on Princes Street when he was approached by man who was within a group of people waiting at the nearby unofficial taxi rank.

An altercation took place which resulted in the 39-year-old sustaining an injury to his face.

The victim attended the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and was released following treatment.

The suspect is in his mid-30s, bald and was wearing dark coloured clothing. He ran off over North Bridge towards the High Street following the incident.

Officers are reviewing any relevant CCTV images for any additional information on the incident or the suspect.

Detective Constable Gary Lipscombe from Gayfield CID said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident. We know the assault was seen by a large number of people who were waiting in a taxi queue and I am asking these people to contact us. Your information could important Also, if anyone has any recorded footage from either dash cams or personal devices, please check it as it could provide us with vital details which would assist us in identifying whoever is responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 354 of 6 February, 2022. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where you can give your information anonymously.”

