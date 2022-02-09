Hibs poor run of league results continued with a 2-0 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox Park.

Manager Shaun Maloney made four changes to the side that lost to St Mirren on Saturday.

In came Matt Macey, Paul McGinn, Josh Doig and Euan Henderon replacing Kevin Dabrowski, Christian Doidge, Chris Mueller and Josh Campbell.

After four minutes Rangers were awarded a penalty after McGinn tripped Ryan Kent and James Tavernier fired the spot-kick straight down the middle past Macey.

Moments later Scott Arfield missed a great chance with a first time volley after beating the offside trap.

McGinn was then forced to leave the field due to an injury and was replaced by Sylvester Jasper.

Demetri Mitchell went close with a free-kick then Rangers had a penalty claim waved away when Kent went down after a challenge by Chris Cadden.

A Doig cross was met first time by Kevin Nisbet but Allan McGregor saved well.

He did the same to deny Henderson from a set play as Hibs looked to get back into the game.

A Ryan Porteous mistake resulted in the ball falling to the feet of Alfredo Morelos but the Columbian shot wide.

Just before the break Arfield had the ball in the net with a looping header but his effort was correctly flagged offside.

Twelve minutes after the restart Rangers doubled their lead when Tavernier set up Morelos who fired a powerful strike past Macey.

Henderson then had a chance on the break but his shot deflected off a defender for a corner.

That was his last action before he was replaced by Mueller.

Maloney then made a double change in 68th minute when Doig and Campbell replaced Mitchell and Stevenson.

Macey did well to deny Morelos’s dink after being set up by Tavernier then did wellto save from Kent.

In the dying minutes Cadden tested McGregor then his cross found Mueller but his header went wide.

McGregor ended the night with a fine save to deny Jasper and the points remained at Ibrox.

Rangers: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey, Kamara, Lundstram, Arfield, Aribo, Kent, Morelos. Substitutes: McLaughlin, Barisic, Zukowski, Davis, Ramsey, Sands, Diallo, Roofe, Sakala.

Hibs: Macey, McGinn, Bushiri, Porteous, Doig, Stevenson, Cadden, Doyle-Hayes, Henderson, Mitchell, Nisbet. Substitutes: Dabrowksi, Doidge, Wright, Mueller, Jasper, Allan, McGregor, Campbell, Scott.

Ref Nick Walsh

Attendance 49,700

