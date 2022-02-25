The operator of the city’s tramway has been named Edinburgh’s Large Business of the Year at a prestigious event at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) on Thursday.

Edinburgh Trams won the coveted title at the city’s Chamber of Commerce Awards after impressing judges with its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Throughout the health crisis, the tram helped to keep the city moving, with the operator taking a proactive approach to informing people of the latest guidance while introducing a wide range of measures to ensure the safety of customers and colleagues.

Lea Harrison, the organisation’s Managing Director said that recognition from Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce was testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Edinburgh Trams team.

“Through uncertain times, they have remained steadfast in their commitment to customers, always going the extra mile to provide a robust service for those who still needed to travel.

“Now we are focussed on welcoming back customers as the final Covid restrictions are lifted and we are all delighted that our efforts have been recognised by the city’s premier business organisation.”

As well as securing the top award, Edinburgh Trams was also shortlisted in three other categories, including Excellence in Digital Marketing for its ‘Stay Safe’ campaign in response to the coronavirus.

A pioneering project to speed up the process of providing permits for work near the tramway, PERMIT+, secured a place for Edinburgh Trams on the Innovation in Business shortlist while Lea Harrison himself was among the front runners for the Director of the Year title.

“To be so well represented at these awards is a reflection of the importance of the tramway to local business, visitors to the city and the thousands of Edinburgh residents who rely on it every day for work and pleasure,” Mr Harrison added.

The awards were presented at a gala event at the EICC, with a theme of ‘Celebrating Edinburgh’ – in reference to the city’s vibrant culture, tourism, and research.

Like this: Like Loading...