Children can once again get active at Edinburgh Leisure’s Clambers soft play at the Royal Commonwealth Pool when it reopens on Thursday after its five-week closure for a major refurbishment.

Clambers has a new frame for babies, toddlers, and juniors, with an aquatic theme and is designed so parents can supervise easily, and children can play freely, all within a securely gated area. There are slides, an upper storey football pitch and many more exciting features to explore. Its party room has also been rebranded; its Café Refresh has been upgraded with new tables and chairs; its café servery extended and the reception desk has been replaced.

When Clambers reopens there will no longer be the requirement to pre-book sessions – parents, carers and guardians can just rock up and there are now also 90-minute sessions to enjoy, in addition to the 60-minute sessions.

Edinburgh Leisure’s two other soft plays – Scrambles at EICA: Ratho and Tumbles at Portobello, will also be removing the need to pre-book sessions, which will come into play from Tuesday, 1 March. In addition, 90-minute sessions will also be added.

Lynne Bauba, Manager at Royal Commonwealth Pool, said: “It seems that we are finally moving towards some sort of normality, and we are delighted to be reintroducing our 90-minute sessions, in addition to our 60-minute sessions – so, you can now enjoy our soft plays for longer.

“It is worth noting though that if you’re visiting at peak times, you may only be able to enjoy our soft play for a shorter 60-minute session rather than 90, or you may have to wait a little until space becomes available. It will be worth the wait though as the new look Clambers is looking fabulous. We can’t wait to welcome you back.”

For more information: https://www.edinburghleisure.co.uk/activities/soft-play

