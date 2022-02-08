Step through the wardrobe into the enchanted kingdom of Narnia. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and embark on the most magical of adventures in a frozen, faraway land where they meet a faun, talking beavers, Aslan (the noble king of Narnia) and the coldest, most evil White Witch.

The impressive Lion puppet which has been created by former War Horse puppeteer Toby Olie, makes a special appearence outside the King’s Theatre in Edinburgh at 1.30pm on Tuesday 8 February to mark the Scottish premiere of the critically acclaimed stage production of C.S. Lewis’ classic The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe that evening. The show will run at the King’s Theatre uncil Saturday 12 February.

Described by its Bristol based director Michael Fentiman as ‘total theatre’ this new production is a mixture of dance, puppetry and actor-musicianship.

Samantha Womack plays the evil white witch, and is joined by Ammar Duffus (Peter Pevensie), Shaka Kalokoh (Edmund Pevensie), Robyn Sinclair (Susan Pevensie) and Karise Yansen (Lucy Pevensie). Aslan is played by Chris Jared, Mr Tumnus by Jez Unwin, Mr Beaver by Sam Buttery and Maugrim by Michael Ahomka-Lindsay.

The tour of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is directed by Michael Fentiman, based on the original production directed by Sally Cookson with original Set and Costume design by Rae Smith.

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, King’s Theatre, Edinburgh, 13th Sept 2021 © 2022 J.L. Preece

Joining Michael Fentiman on the creative team are Tour Set and Costume Designer Tom Paris, Dramaturg Adam Peck, Composers Benji Bower and Barnaby Race who is also the Music Supervisor, Choreographer Shannelle ‘Tali’ Fergus, Lighting Designer Jack Knowles, Sound Designers Ian Dickinson and Gareth Tucker for Autograph, Puppetry Director Toby Olié and Puppetry Designer Max Humphries.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is produced on tour by Elliott & Harper Productions and Catherine Schreiber and based on the original Leeds Playhouse production.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

Tue 8 Feb – Sat 12 Feb 2022

Evenings 7pm, Matinees Wed & Sat 2pm

