A four year boy in South Queensferry was gifted a dumper truck by a City of Edinburgh Council waste crew after his mum asked them to give him a wave at the window which they have continued to do every week.

Young George Wallace always waves back and the refuse collectors enjoyed this heart-warming little interaction every week so much they clubbed together and bought him the toy for Christmas.

Young George about to get away on his rounds! © 2022 J.L. Preece

Rosalind Wallace George’s mum said: “It’s been so lovely to see George’s smile every week as he waves to the guys collecting our waste. I know it’s been a difficult time for them and think they brightened each other’s day. George helps with our local litter picking group, Cleanferry, and so is very inspired by them”.

Craig Grand driver said: “It was so lovely to meet George today. His wee smile has been keeping us going in the last wee while and so we just had to buy him a present and the dumper truck seemed perfect. We’re all delighted he’s so pleased with it and it was great to see George in his litter picking uniform. He’ll be working for us soon!”

Refuse collectors Lee Lorimer (L), Craig Nisbet (middle) and driver Craig Grand after gifting George Wallace his dumper truck. © 2022 J.L. Preece

Cllr Lesley Macinnes, Environment Convener, said: “Our waste crews have been working round the clock in some very challenging circumstances since the start of pandemic and I’d like to thank everyone who has showed them their appreciation leaving out cards and gifts and clapping for them every Thursday during lockdown.

“It’s really lovely to see in this case the little boy brightened their day so much the crew showed their gratitude by buying him the dumper truck”.

