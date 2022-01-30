Jamie Gullan has joined Raith Rovers after leaving Hibs in the transfer window.

Nicknamed ‘The Hammer’ by fans and team mates at Easter Road the 22-year-old joined Hibs in 2014 after starting in the Hearts youth system.

He quickly progressed through the Academy ranks, scoring one of the goals in the final as Hibs beat Aberdeen to win the 2017–18 Scottish Youth Cup.

Betfred Cup – Hibernian v Brora Rangers,. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 07/10/2020. Hibs play host to Highland League side, Brora Rangers in the Betfred Cup at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Credit: Ian Jacobs

Neil Lennon gave him his first team debut against Faroese club NSI Runavik in the Europa League qualifiers in July 2018 and since then he featured in 37 games, scoring three goals, all of them in cup competitions.

His first was in a 5-2 victory over Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup but just as he was starting to become a regular in the first-team, Covid struck and football was suspended before returning without fans.

Gullan was a popular player with the supporters for his commitment to the cause and he has left the club with their best wishes for the future.

He enjoyed three successful loans spells with Raith Rovers and decided to make the move permanent.

He said: “I’m delighted to be back at the club in a Raith Rovers shirt and this time it’s a permanent deal so it’s a bit different to the six months loan spells we’ve been doing in the past.

“I’ll now be able to concentrate on Raith 100% without looking to see what’s happening back at Hibs.

“I hope to hit the ground running in some important matches coming up soon. I’m looking to them and just buzzing to get back playing football.

“The gaffer (John McGlynn) here put faith in me at a young age so I am thankful for that and that’s helped me as a player and it’s now time for me to repay that faith. ”

Gullan joins a former Hibs’ teammate at Starks Park, Sam Stanton. Jamie said: “I was a young boy when he was in the first team so I know how Sam plays and I know good a player he is. I can’t wait to link up with him. We are both fresh and looking to hit the ground running as soon as possible.”

Like this: Like Loading...