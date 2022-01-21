Scotland’s hopes of a moral-boosting win in the EuroHockey Indoor Championships, Division Two, in Spain were dashed by a goal 40 seconds from full time.

Razor-sharp Sofie Stomps capitalised on a loose ball near the top of the circle and slammed the ball home for a 3-3 draw sending the Scots defence to their knees in frustration.

Earlier, Stomps opened the scoring after five minutes but Watsonians star Emily Dark (pictured) from Newburgh near Dundee netted from a penalty corner to level a minute later.

Sarah Zepf scored a second for the opposition two minutes after that but then two unanswered goals put the Scots ahead.

Millie Steiger (Clydesdale Western) netted with a clinical strike from the left side of the circle after 15 minutes and Ruth Blaikie (Edinburgh University) counted from a sweeping move initiated deep in the Scotland half after 23 minutes.

The desperate Swiss withdrew their goalkeeper with eight minutes left to have another outfield player and dogged defence kept Scotland ahead until that late mistake in the final minute.

Earlier, Heather McEwan scored eight minutes into her debut as Scotland took a shock 1-0 lead against highly-rated Belgium in their opening game in the championship in Ourense.

The Dundee Wanderers star’s goal separated the sides until the 20th minute when Belgium levelled and they claimed another four unanswered goals between the 30th and 40th minutes to wrap up the points.

