More than a week since 37-year-old Dean Conner was last seen in Musselburgh, his family are appealing for anyone with information on his whereabouts to get in touch.

Dean’s family said: “It has been more than one week since Dean was last seen and we are worried sick. We are desperate to know where he is and that he is safe.

“Dean, if you see this please call us or reach out to someone to let them know that you are safe.

“We are extremely grateful for all the work that has been done so far by the police and we would like to thank family, friends and the local community for the support and assistance they have provided us with so far during what has been a very upsetting time.

“We urge anyone who may have seen Dean, or who has any information at all that might help trace him to contact police as soon as possible.

Dean was last seen in the Links Avenue area of Musselburgh about 5pm on Friday, 31 December, 2021, walking towards the Promenade area of the town.

He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall with short dark brown/black hair. CCTV footage of Dean shows that shortly before he went missing he was wearing a black hooded top, black jogging bottoms and white trainers.

Chief Inspector Jocelyn O’Connor said: “It has been over one week since Dean was last seen or heard from and as time passes ourselves and his family are becoming increasingly concerned for his safety and wellbeing.

“Officers have carried out extensive searches and enquiries in an effort to trace Dean. These searches are ongoing with the continued assistance of a number of specialist police resources including the search officers and the Dive and Marine Unit. Officers have also been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and checking local and private CCTV footage.

“We believe Dean is likely to still be in Musselburgh or the surrounding area. I would urge anyone who has seen Dean since Friday, 31 December, or who has any information that may be relevant to our investigation to get in touch as soon as possible.

“Dean, if you read this appeal, please phone your family, friends or the police.”

Any information can be provided to the police via 101, quoting incident number 2238 of 31 December, 2021.

