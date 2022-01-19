The secondary breast cancer charity, Make 2nds Count has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer, Anne Gibson.

Anne previously held leadership roles in a variety of business areas, and has a wealth of experience in the Third Sector. She has been tasked with helping the charity to grow while championing research and education.

The charity was set up to deal with the “forgotten cancer” – a stage IV incurable breast cancer which has spread to other parts of the body.It is treatable, and there are 35,000 patients with secondary breast cancer living in the UK, but 1,000 patients a month die.

Anne will lead development of a three-year strategic plan to elevate the charity’s reputation as a key player in improving quality of life for patients through its research activities, supporting patients and families and enhancing awareness of the disease.

Formerly an HM Inspector of Education Anne has worked in partnership with the Care Inspectorate and with Audit Scotland. Her skills and expertise include organisational development, continuous improvement, quality assurance, building leadership, community engagement and participation and developing partnership. Anne currently sits on a number of Boards including as a non-executive Director with NHS 24.

She said: “The most important thing we can give to patients and their loved ones is hope. Make 2nds Count is already making a tangible difference to those living with the disease, and their families, through its inspiring support and research initiatives. However, more education, support and research is still needed and I’m delighted to be part of such a passionate team with huge aspirations to deliver that this year.”

Make 2nds Count founder Lisa Fleming, 38, of Edinburgh, said: “Having Anne on board will be transformational for us as we drive the charity forward and evolve. Her appointment is just the most exciting start to what we predict will be a very constructive year for us. We’ve already come so far but we look forward to achieving so much more in 2022.”

Lisa set up Make 2nds Count after discovering she had both primary and secondary breast cancer. She had had no previous breast cancer diagnosis, warning signs or lump when she was told the disease had already spread to the majority of her bones. It swiftly spread to her brain and she continues to live with the disease while knowing it is a terminal diagnosis.

