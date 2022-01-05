Police Scotland are still appealing for information to help them find missing Portobello woman, Alice Byrne.

Alice’s family have published posters on social media platforms following her disappearance, and have asked others to print and distribute these in the local area. Her brother Bruno has said that Alice’s phone is broken and at home, so they have no way of contacting her. The family reported her missing on Sunday 2 January.

Officers at Craigmillar are investigating and have reportedly conducted door to door searches in Portobello.

The woman, 28-year-old Alathea Byrne – known as Alice – is missing from her home and was last seen leaving a party in Marlborough Street at 10am on New Year’s Day. Portobello was very busy on New Year’s Day with swimmers and families visiting the beach.

Alice Byrne is missing from Portobello

Alice was last seen by her family at her home around 2am on 1 January.

She is described as white, around 5ft 6ins in height and of medium build with short black hair. When she was last seen she was wearing an orange jacket, long black T-shirt, black jeans and white trainers. She was carrying a black rucksack.

Inspector Keith Scott said: “It is out of character for Alice not to keep in contact with her family and friends. We are becoming increasingly concerned for her wellbeing and we are working to trace her as soon as possible to ensure that she is safe and well. Searches and enquiries have been ongoing since she was reported missing, and we are now asking the public for any assistance they can provide.

“I would urge anyone who has seen Alice since Saturday morning, or anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible. I would appeal to Alice herself to contact us if she sees this appeal. Contact 101 quoting reference 0647 of 2 January.”

Like this: Like Loading...