Bar + Block is to open an all-day dining steakhouse on Princes Street in the premises next to the Premier Inn.

This application was one of the first made to the council following relaxation of the rules about restaurants on Princes Street.

Inside the new steakhouse there will of course be all the cuts of steak available as well as hand-made burgers and grazing plates, accompanied by cocktails and craft beers.

For breakfast, lunch and dinner you are promised a menu which is a “cut above the rest”.

There is an opening offer of 25% off food for anyone who signs up on the Bar + Block website.

Here is some of what you can expect:

Sunday Lunch

The Sunday Best roast is great for lazy lunches where you can choose from sliced rump, or half a chicken served with Yorkies and all the trimmings.

Hurried + Hungry

Grabbing a quick bite to eat? Enjoy a delicious main from Bar + Block’s weekday Express Menu, served from just £8, from 11.30am to 5.00pm. Dishes include a Steak + Frites, a Buttermilk Chicken or Beef Burger, as well as a selection of gourmet sandwiches including Chargrilled Steak, Fish Finger, and an Open Club on stone-baked flatbread.

Bubbles + Brews

When it comes to drinks, Bar + Block’s bartenders will be on hand to serve up a selection of craft beers and ciders, alongside a carefully curated wine list and creative signature cocktails. New additions include the Edin-Bru-sty nail cocktail – an inventive mix of Drambuie, Whisky and Irn Bru.

Bar + Backdrop

Modern design details create a contemporary and stylish space, with interiors featuring an expansive bar with copper detailing, butcher’s table, and an open kitchen. The space is complemented by rustic reclaimed wood, high-quality fabrics, comfy booth seating and warm lighting. Decorative finishing touches include the brand’s signature neon cow and carefully curated contemporary artwork.

Bar + Block Edinburgh

121 Princes St, Edinburgh EH2 4AD

www.barandblock.co.uk

