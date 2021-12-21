Festivities are underway at an Edinburgh care home with residents treated to a bumper month of Christmas related activities.

Kickstarted with a light switch on and a visit from Santa and his reindeers, Cramond Residence, to the north of the city, is hosting a series of Christmas themed activities for the duration of December.

Activities include a Christmas party with a festive magician, bespoke seasonal menu, festive cooking masterclass and secret Santa which have been planned by the home’s dedicated lifestyle team.

John Hughes, resident at Cramond Residence, said: “The home has put in lots of effort to make us all feel festive this year.

“My favourite activity so far has been the Christmas market and the visit from the reindeers but I’m also very much looking forward to the Christmas cooking masterclass too.

“We weren’t really able to celebrate so much last year so it’s nice the staff have gone to all this effort to make this year extra special for us.”

All donations received during any of the Christmas activities will be donated to Alzheimer’s Scotland & Save the Children – the home’s chosen charities for the festive season.

Mike Hall, Lifestyle Co-ordinator at the 74-bedroom home said: “This year the team at Cramond Residence has been really keen to host lots of celebrations involving the community, as we are able to do so now.

“All of our staff and residents have been well and truly getting into the festive spirit and the atmosphere in the home has been very positive.

“The activities have gone down a treat with residents, many of whom have expressed their delight for the month long calendar of events.

“As Christmas is focused on kindness and giving, we also made the decision to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Scotland as it is a charity close to many at the home”.

Cramond Residence offers high quality care for up to 74 residents offering a small-group living concept in nine houses, with all residents enjoying an exceptional range of amenities and activities, delicious food and bespoke care from a highly-trained team.

https://cramondresidence.co.uk/

