The entire board of Scottish Ice Hockey (SIH) have quit saying their position was untenable.

The shock move follows a breakdown in talks and a statement said that the resignations were with immediate effect.

The SIH recently announced that Edinburgh-based David Hand would be standing down at the next annual meeting.

But the statement added: “However, subsequent discussions about moving the sport forward in Scotland have been ineffectual and the entire board feel that their positions are now untenable.”

The board said they were “incredibly frustrated” that the opportunities presented by becoming a stand-alone national governing body have not come to fruition.

This has, said the statement, created a landscape where SIH is unable to function correctly and, on that basis, the board members felt they had no other option but to step aside.

The statement added: “The board is dismayed at having to take this course of action. At a time when everyone should be coming together to push forwards a better future, the board believes that this missed opportunity has set Scottish ice hockey back years.”

Like this: Like Loading...