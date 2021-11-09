The annual Road Safety Week which is run by road safety charity Brake begins on Monday encouraging everyone to speak up about road safety to ensure safe and healthy journeys for all.

The theme this year is Road Safety Heroes and will celebrate the work of road safety professionals.

Jason Wakeford, head of campaigns at Brake, said: “Road Safety Week is the UK’s biggest road safety event and, each year, millions of people around the UK get involved to take action for safer roads.

“Road Safety Week inspires thousands of schools, organisations and communities to shout out for our right to make safe and healthy journeys every day. It also provides a great opportunity for anyone working in road safety to get more people involved with their work.

“This year we are encouraging everyone to celebrate their road safety heroes during the week (15-21 November) by downloading our new PR and social media toolkit for loads of ideas for getting involved.”

On Friday 19 November everyone is invited to dress down for Road Safe Tee Day and observe the Be Bright Be Seen motto. Each day during the week has a different theme:

MONDAY 15th Road safety campaigners and charities TUESDAY 16th Children, families, youth and schools WEDNESDAY 17th Road safety professionals THURSDAY 18th Emergency services and road victim services FRIDAY 19th Fleets, businesses and employers SATURDAY 20th Sustainability heroes SUNDAY 21st Marking the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims 2021

For schools and employers there is a social media toolkit with images and suggested lessons or posts here.

Like this: Like Loading...