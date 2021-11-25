Rangers have today confirmed they have been allocated just over 1,000 tickets for their trip to Tynecastle on 12 December.

Both Rangers and Celtic have previously been allocated the complete Roseburn Stand at Tynecastle, however on this occasion their allocation has been “significantly” reduced.

Despite receiving almost 11,000 ticket applications for the match, only 1,000 away fans will be permitted access to the match next month.

An update on the Rangers website states: “Rangers can confirm that the away allocation for our match against Hearts on the 12th December is just over 1,000 tickets which is significantly lower than previous visits to Tynecastle.

“Rangers has expressed its disappointment to Hearts regarding this reduced allocation and requested additional tickets are made available if possible.

“The demand for tickets for this match is exceptionally high, with nearly 11,000 registrations received.

“This has created very difficult conditions for the ticket allocation process. In light of the small allocation and exceptionally high demand, we have decided to only ballot tickets within the Gold MyGers Membership tier.”

Rangers travel to Edinburgh twice in December, they face Hibs on the 1st day of the month and have been allocated 3,800 briefs for that particular match.

