A new corporate partnership with Brewgooder – a Scottish-based craft beer company whose ‘Brewed on Purpose’ commitment to create waves of people-positive change through their business – has been announced by Capital Theatres that chimes with their own brand values of consideration and collaboration alongside their sustainability objectives in their own business practices.

Among their many ethical initiatives, Brewgooder work with impact partner Charity Water to ensure that for every can or pint of their beer enjoyed, they commit to 100 pints or cans being provided in clean water on projects across the world. Similarly, they continue to strive for more ethical business practices and a more diverse and inclusive brewing industry through their Work in Progress scheme.

In July Brewgooder were incredibly proud to be recognised as one of the ‘Best for the World™’ B Corps of 2021. This was awarded for their clean water efforts in the Community area as well as meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.

New corporate partnership announced by Capital Theatres

Capital Theatres and Brewgooder began working together last year as part of Brewgooder’s Panto in a Box initiative – a pack of four themed beers, panto snacks and a panto story with a proportion of the profits going to the Theatre Artists Fund, including local schemes which benefited Capital Theatres’ artistic community. Since the pandemic had put a pause on the King’s Panto we were more than happy to help Brewgooder promote this fun alternative to benefit artists whose income had disappeared overnight.

Building on this relationship, as a Capital Theatres’ Corporate Partner Brewgooder will benefit from a brand match with Scotland’s largest independent theatre charity operating three city-centre venues: the Festival Theatre, the King’s Theatre and the Studio. With a diverse year-round programme of drama, dance, musicals, opera, ballet, children’s theatre and more, our theatres attract audiences from across Edinburgh, the Lothians and beyond.

Fiona Gibson, Chief Executive of Capital Theatres said: “We’re thrilled to find partners in Brewgooder who share our values and have ethical and environmental policies and practices at the heart of what they do.

“As Scotland’s largest theatre charity, we’re passionate about working alongside local businesses which, as in Brewgooder’s case, have a global reach. It feels good to know that every pint or can of Brewgooder sold in our bars will result in clean water for those who really need it.”

James Hughes, Co-Founder of Brewgooder said: “We’re delighted to see the Capital Theatres venues reopening with performances returning, and are very proud to have our beer stocked across their venues.

“Last Christmas we had dedicated our festive campaign to support the devastated performing arts scene and to raise money for local relief funds set up for venues that included Capital Theatres, so having hopefully come through the worst of these difficult times, we’re keen to create plenty of positive moments and outcomes together via this newly formed partnership.”

Like this: Like Loading...