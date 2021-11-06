Fraser Heigh and Albert Rowley both claimed five goals each as Grange fired 14 goals to destroy Kelburne and move into pole position in the men’s Premiership on goal difference.

The Edinburgh combine, who had earned only one point out of six after losing to another of the title challengers, Western Wildcats, and drawing with Edinburgh University in their last two games, turned on the power at wind-swept Fettes College.

Coach Callum Milne (pictured) said the squad are re-discovered their energy and added: “We had the bit between our teeth.”

Western Wildcats took care of newly-promoted Dunfermline Carnegie 6-2 at Auchenhowie to go second and Edinburgh University, who have surged into the top four, hammered Grove Menzieshill 12-0 at Peffermill with Declan Bradley and Costas Stylianou both netting doubles.

They dominated possession even minus Hamish Imrie, the club’s player/coach, who stayed on the sidelines nursing a leg injury.

His new-look side tore into the Dundee team, particularly in the second-half and the Scottish international said: “Earlier in the season we did not make the most of our chances. We did today.”

Grove now slip into bottom spot as their Tayside rivals, Dundee Wanderers, earned their first points of the season at the ninth attempt with a 3-1 home win over Edinburgh-based Inverleith.

Chris Duncan, Inverleith’s coach, said they had chances but failed to put them away.

Men’s Premiership: Edinburgh University 12, Grove Menzieshill 0; Grange 14, Kelburne 0; Dundee Wanderers 3, Inverleith 1; Western Wildcats 6, Dunfermline Carnegie 2

