Luminate, Scotland’s creative ageing organisation, has created a special dementia inclusive Christmas event broadcasting live music from The Queen’s Hall to singers in their homes on Saturday, 11 December 2021.

Musicians in Edinburgh will be joined by singing leaders from the charity’s Dementia Inclusive Singing Network to allow people of all abilities and particularly older people to enjoy traditional songs and specially commissioned short videos and other performance pieces. The Come and Sing event – called Christmas Caledonia – is free and will take place over Zoom on 11 December, from 3pm – 4.15pm.

Dementia Inclusive Singing Network Manager, Kirsty Walker, said she wants as many people as possible to join in on the day from across Scotland and further afield.

“Using Zoom means people can sign up as groups or individuals to take part. The programme will run from the Queen’s Hall and everyone watching will be able to sing along, toast the season and enjoy the extras we have planned.

“The Network exists because research shows that people with dementia benefit from singing, and singing with others is even better. We wanted to find a way to bring people together to celebrate the season, after more than a year of pandemic-related change and disruption.

“Christmas Caledonia will be a relaxed occasion – led by our amazing singing leaders – focused on inclusivity and enjoyment, and is for absolutely everyone.”

For the event, the Queen’s Hall will be decorated with art pieces and hangings from the Dolphin Arts Project in Ullapool, whose artists and volunteers work with those living with dementia, their families, and friends.

A film-poem has been commissioned from Lewis-based poet Ron Coleman, known as the ‘Demented Poet’ and will be shown for the first time during Christmas Caledonia.

The Dementia Inclusive Singing Network is funded by The Life Changes Trust and the Baring Foundation. People wanting to take part should book a place to receive the links and more information about the day. The event will be captioned and song lyrics will also be downloadable for those who need them.

Christmas Caledonia, Come & Sing. December 11, 3pm-4.15. All welcome.

https://singing.luminatescotland.org/events/christmas-caledonia-come-and-sing/

Contact Luminate on 0131 668 8066 or email singing@luminatescotland.org

Like this: Like Loading...