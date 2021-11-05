Dunfermline Carnegie face their biggest test since being promoted to the top flight of Scottish Hockey when they travel to joint leaders Western Wildcats (Auchenhowie, 13.30) on Saturday.

Western, Dunfermline and Grange all have 16 points but the Glasgow side lead the table on goal difference with two games in hand over the Fife combine and one game in hand over Edinburgh-based Grange who play ninth-placed Kelburne (Fettes College, 11.30am).

Fourth-placed Edinburgh University are four points behind the three leaders and entertain struggling, second-bottom, Grove Menzieshill at Peffermill on Saturday (13.00).

Bottom club Dundee Wanderers, who are pointless after eight games, entertain Inverleith, who are seventh, at Dalnacraig (13.30). and Clydesdale, who are fifth, host Watsonians, who are one place below them, at Titwood (15.00).

Men’s premiership: Saturday: Grange v Kelburne (Fettes College, 11.30am), Edinburgh University v Grove Menzieshill (Peffermill 13.00), Dundee Wanderers v Inverleith (Dalnacraig, 13.30), Western Wildcats v Dunfermline Carnegie (Auchenhowie, 13.30), Clydesdale v Watsonians (Titwood, 15.00). Sunday: Watsonians v Edinburgh University (Peffermill, 12.30), Inverleith v Western Wildcats (Mary Erskine School, 12.30).

PICTURE: Cypriot striker Costas Stylianou (Edinburgh University, red shirt) challenges inverleith’s Patrick Christie for the ball in the students 5-0 win at Mary Erskine

Like this: Like Loading...