Edinburgh’s King’s Theatre are wide-eyed with pre-Christmas Season, and the panto cast has just begun rehearsals for this year’s Sleeping Beauty.

Rise and shine! It’s the pantomime of your dreams!

This will be the last pantomime at the King’s Theatre before it is planned to close for a £25million redevelopment next year, during which time the pantomime will transfer to the Festival Theatre, and hopefully making a triumphant return to the King’s when the renovation is complete.

Panto legend, Allan Stewart, plays Queen May, having appeared at the King’s every year since 1998, holding the venue’s record for playing Dame more times than any other actor. On stage Allan has appeared in numerous Royal Variety Performances and performed to critical acclaim in the Olivier Award winning musical Jolson the Musical. Much loved Grant Stott takes on the role of Carabooe together with panto-favourite Jordan Young in the role of Muddles.

Last year's tickets are still valid. Check with Capital Theatres if you did buy tickets for the 2020 panto.















With a tinge of sadness but in an uplifting salute to the caveat that, ‘The Show Must Go On!’ Clare Gray returns as Narcissa. Her presence in the cast is a fitting tribute to her father Andy who died last year. To complete the stellar showcase – Sia Dauda will play Princess Beauty and Nicola Meehan appears as The Good Fairy.

Clare Gray said: “I am delighted to be joining the King’s Theatre Sleeping Beauty for another panto season. This will be my third, but of course very different. Although my dad won’t be there I know I will feel so close to him, he will enter that stage with me every performance. And to be alongside such a wonderful and supportive bunch will be a joy.”

