TAKE A VIRTUAL TOUR OF EDINBURGH’S COOLEST NEW RENTAL NEIGHBOURHOOD: MODA, THE MCEWAN

Fancy a space to host a private dinner for your friends on your doorstep? Need to find the perfect place for your furry friend? Want to be able to head to the gym without leaving the building?

This could be your new normal thanks to the state-of-the-art new rental community coming to Edinburgh’s Fountainbridge in January 2022 and you can reserve your apartment in 9 days time!

Moda Living recently announced the opening of its first ever Scottish Moda development, The McEwan – a game-changing new community bringing a whole new way of renting to the country.

Moda, The McEwan is a striking next generation neighbourhood of 476 new homes set over three blocks and across beautifully landscaped public gardens. There’s a home for everyone at Moda – from spacious studios, stunning 1-beds and 2-beds through to 3-bedroom duplex apartments. Each home is beautifully designed by renowned interior designers Amos and Amos, comes fully furnished with bespoke furniture and complete with top spec, modern tech including a 55inch Samsung TV and low-energy appliances, as well as 250MBPS Wi-Fi included.

Not only that, The McEwan has thrown the rule book out of the window when it comes to renting, meaning residents can move into a gorgeous new apartment, with no deposit and all pets are welcome. Fancy yourself as an interiors expert? Not to worry, apartments have the option to be unfurnished so, residents can furnish their Moda apartment as they please.

This neighbourhood is so much more than apartments. With panoramic views over the city, the amenities offer a space for residents to meet, socialise and collaborate. The McEwan comes complete with two private dining rooms providing the perfect spot to host friends, communal lounges that are the perfect spot to enjoy an afterwork drink or meet with other residents, a cinema room that can be booked out for everything from sports viewings to movie nights, a 24/7 gym that can be used to pump-up or wind-down and plenty of coworking space to ensure working from home no longer needs to take place at the dining table.

Sound good? Reservations go live in 10 days’ time. On Thursday 4 November prospective residents can book a tour of the show-apartments, and also sign up for their first pick of apartments ahead of them being listed on Rightmove. As reservations are limited those looking to join The McEwan community should act fast!

Want a look inside? Virtual tours are available now, where you’ll be able to take a step inside the beautiful new apartments and wander around the impressive amenities. If you’re interested in signing up the virtual tours will give you a taste of what’s to come from this exciting new development. Why wait any longer? Take the tour here.

All Moda residents have access to their very own MyModa app, enabling them to book amenities, pay rent, book events and instant message the 24hour concierge. It will also act as a key to the city, offering residents’ exclusive access and deals from their favourite brands and venues. From dog walking to personal shopping, everything will be available to residents at the click of a button.

Whatever your idea of healthy living, Moda has wellbeing at the heart, so much so that The McEwan has been award a Fitwel 3 Star Rating, making it the fittest building in Europe. Moda provides residents virtual access to nutritionists, wellbeing coaches and sleep advisers via the app, as well as regular fitness sessions and wellbeing classes. Resident sleep-wellbeing is also a priority with 1,000 pocket sprung mattresses made from 100% natural materials in all homes.

What’s more, wellness sensors in every home and communal space, measure sound, light, temperature, humidity and C02 to keep everything in perfect balance.

Looking after residents’ social wellbeing, Moda will deliver a regular schedule of events including cooking classes, live music, movie screenings, workouts, summer parties and everything in-between so residents can meet, socialise and find like-minded neighbours.

Moda The McEwan will open its doors to residents in January 2022. Those looking to move into The McEwan can register here for priority booking. Show apartments and reservations will go live on Thursday 4 November 2021.

