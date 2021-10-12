A family of four have moved in to the ir dream home in one of Midlothian’s best-connected towns.

Enabled by increased savings made over the first few months of the pandemic, Colin Stewart (43), his wife Shona and their two children were able to buy a spacious four bedroom home in CALA Home (East) Belwood Oaks development in Penicuik.

Benefiting from features such as an integrated garage space, a large utility room and home office space, Colin and Shona cited value for money and more space as key factors in the move.

Colin, who is Creative Director of his own design consultancy, said: “We looked at a few developments of new builds but everything came with an extra hidden cost. With CALA, there was none of that – it was all very transparent.

“Due to my design background, I have a keen eye for detail and CALA were leagues ahead of other developments in terms of interior finish and what was included in the price.



“When we stepped into the Colville it was clear that the floor plan and spacious layout would work for our lifestyle and that we would be buying something that was good quality and durable – with elements of luxury.

“Initially when we moved in it felt like we were on holiday. I remember saying to Shona a few weeks in, “When do we have to pack and go home?”

Born and bred in Penicuik before going off to respective universities, Colin and Shona moved back 15 years ago after being encouraged by the town’s good schooling and links to Edinburgh.



The short move to Belwood Oaks has allowed the couple’s children, 13 year old Cameron and nine year old Ross, to remain at their schools, Cornbank Primary and Penicuik High – which are both close by.

Colin added: “The development welcomes new families every few weeks and there’s a very lively and friendly community.



“We have a WhatsApp group and Oktoberfest event planned with surrounding neighbours. Cameron and Ross have already made many friends, some of whom have not even moved into the street yet. Lots of families have been visiting their homes as they are being built and have stopped to chat.

“Ross was feeling particularly anxious about the move so it was very important for us that there was minimum disruption for him.”

“It can be difficult for Ross to adjust to new situations, but Robert the Sales Advisor was very accommodating. He allowed us to come and visit the house on a number of occasions as it was being built to help him acclimatise and as a result he has settled in great so far.”

The Colville, the home purchased by the Stewarts, offers flexible family living with bi-folding doors out of the open plan kitchen and into the rear garden.

Colin said: “Shona was after more space and more storage and I was after a garage to store my car in – it’s my pride and joy – so the Colville really ticked all boxes.



“Location wise, I can easily hop on my bike after work and ride out to the Pentlands but equally we can be in Edinburgh in 20 minutes, it’s ideal.”

Penicuik is surrounded by an abundance of green spaces, with the Pentlands as the backdrop for each home.

Starting at £535,000 Belwood Oaks offers three, four and five bedroom homes.

