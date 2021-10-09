Dillon Lawrence broke Fife Flyers as Dundee Stars twice came from a goal down to edge their arch rivals 3-2 after a shootout in the Challenge Cup on Tayside.

Greg Chase opened the scoring for the visitors after 25 minutes but nine minutes later Stars were level thanks to Spencer Dorowicz.

However, Fife netted a short-handed goal also from Chase 15 seconds into the final session but Lawrence levelled for a second time five minutes later sending the game into overtime.

And Lawrence supplied the finishing touch to secure the points in the shootout as flagging Fife skidded to their sixth straight defeat in all competitions.

