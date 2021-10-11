Scotland welcome back to Great Britain players Sarah Robertson (pictured) and Amy Costello for next week’s World Cup qualifiers in Pisa, Italy.

Borders-born Robertson, who plays in London but previously enjoyed league and cup success with Edinburgh University, and ex-Inverleith star Costello, who now plays in Germany, are in the 18-strong squad for the event from October 21 to 24.

Only one side from the eight travelling qualifies for the World Cup split between Spain and Holland from July 1 to 17 next year. and Scotland open against Poland on the first day of the tournament.

Clydesdale Western, Watsonians and Edinburgh University all supply three players each and the squad’s Edinburgh-based interim head coach, Chris Duncan, and his assistant Vicky Bunce from Tayside, have two travelling reserves.

Scotland, No 19 in the world rankings, are rated third in the event behind top seeds Ireland (12) and Italy (17). Russia are No 20 with Belarus one place lower, with Poland at No 23, Wales 25 and France on 27.

Duncan said: “It has been a challenging time since we played in the European Championships as there has been a change of coach and change of system.

“The preparation for this major tournament has also come at the start of our domestic league season and the girls have had a massive commitment to make.

“That has made it even harder to pick the players to travel as we all know that some squad members are going to be disappointed. In this case they have had to sacrifice so much, including their social commitment.

“From a coaches perspective, having a tough decision is a positive thing as it shows we have an exciting group moving forward.”

SCOTLAND: Amy Costello (Uhlenhorster HC), Amy Gibson (Der Club An der Alster), Becky Ward (C) (Western Wildcats), Bex Condie (C) (Gloucester City), Bronwyn Shields, Jen Eadie, Millie Steiger (Clydesdale Western); Charlotte Watson (Loughborough University), Ellie Wilson, Emily Dark, Sarah Jamieson (Watsonians), Fiona Burnet (Wimbledon), Jess Buchanan (Athletic Terrassa), Jess Ross, Katie Robertson, Louise Campbell (Edinburgh University), Robyn Collins (Surbiton), Sarah Robertson (Hampstead & Westminster). Travelling reserves: Kerry-Anne Hastings (Durham University) and Mckenzie Bell (Uddingston).

Scotland men welcome back Dutch-based Kenny Bain to their squad for their World Cup qualifiers in Cardiff from October 21 to 24 and they open against Austria on the opening day.

Scotland are ranked 20 in the world and the Austrian side is one place above them in the ratings and coach Derek Forsyth includes his free-scoring son Alan, a Great Britain squad member who was a team-mate of Bain at Kelburne and now plays in Holland.

SCOTLAND: Tommy Alexander, Struan Walker (Club an der Alster), Rory McCallum, Murray Collins and Ed Greaves (Teddington), Kenny Bain (Laren), Michael Bremner, Cammy Golden (Uhlenhorster), Andy Bull. Lee Morton (Old Georgians), Dan Coultas (Watsonians), Robbie Croll, Hamish Imrie (Edinburgh University), Rob Field (Holcombe), Alan Forsyth (HGC), Callum MacKenzie (Wimbledon), Andy McConnell (Western Wildcats), Duncan Riddell (Grange), Rob Harwood (Western Wildcats), Jamie Golden (Surbiton)

