Edinburgh Diwali returns to Scotland’s capital city on Sunday 21 November 2021 with a colourful parade full of Marching Bands, dancers and a heady mix of Scottish and Indian music and entertainment.

The Parade will follow a new route from St Andrew Square, along George Street to Castle Street, where the celebrations will move to the Ross Bandstand in West Princes Street Gardens.

Starting at 1pm with the parade and closing with a stunning firework display at 5.30pm, Edinburgh Diwali is free to attend and open to all. With a rich mix of South-East Asian and Scottish culture, music and performances, it’s an opportunity for all of Edinburgh’s residents to immerse themselves in this colourful, inclusive and interactive celebration.

All events and activities take place outside and conform to current Scottish Government Covid-19 guidelines.

Edinburgh Diwali 2021 is supported by The City of Edinburgh Council Local Festival & Event Fund, National Lottery Awards for All Fund and Kumon Corstorphine and Leith GKP Limited.

Full details of the Edinburgh Diwali celebrations can be found at https://www.edinburghdiwali.co.uk/ or Facebook Event

