Edinburgh-based children’s music charity Fischy Music have won the Specialist Charity of the Year Award!

The Award was given at the Prestige Awards 2021/22, which celebrates small and medium-sized enterprises including loca businesses and sole traders which have thrived among competition and proven their success.

Stephen Fischbacher, Fischy Music’s Founder, commented “It is great to be recognised for not just doing effective work in nurturing wellbeing in children, but also for doing well on the business side.”

Fischy Music’s songs are widely used across the UK and beyond to bring hope and humour to children and their teachers and carers in these unprecedented times. The song videos are also streamed into classrooms across Scotland and beyond www.fischy.com bringing comfort, building self-esteem and reminding children of their innate value.



