An Edinburgh development will – for a limited time – be offering homebuyers the chance to view three apartment styles.

Launching with a celebratory champagne viewing event this weekend CALA Homes (East) will open the door to two new view apartments, in addition to its celebrated show apartment at Waterfront Plaza, within the vibrant Shore.

The new show apartments will be open to viewings for a very limited period of time. Featuring stylish interiors by Get Fully Furnished, they join the existing show apartment designed by Blocc Interiors.

With three designs to view in one visit, buyers can really get a sense of the varying layouts on offer, and how they could work for their lifestyle.

As an added bonus, those attending will be able to access the stunning view apartments via the newly completed landscaped raised residents’ garden – a rare urban feature.

Those booking in to visit the development, which was recently crowned Large Development of the Year at the Scottish Home Awards, will be greeted with a glass of fizz and a cupcake from local bakery, Mimi’s Bakehouse.

Philip Hogg, Sales and Marketing Director with CALA Homes (East), said: “Our exciting Viewing Weekend offers an opportunity to view three different apartment styles all in one visit.

“Ranging from two to three bedrooms, the variety of apartments on show offer buyers a glimpse into the range of different lifestyles Waterfront Plaza can accommodate, from downsizers, to young professionals and families.

“The apartments are built around an expansive raised residents’ garden, giving buyers here access to an attractive and tranquil open space designed for relaxing or socialising.

“Meanwhile, the hustle and bustle of The Shore is only a short walk away, with rows of award-winning cafes, restaurants and shops making Waterfront Plaza the ideal location for anyone who wishes to enjoy city-living with a relaxed feel.

“For the launch weekend, we are delighted to partner with fantastic local businesses including Mimi’s Bakehouse, to give residents a taste of what Leith has to offer.

“We would urge anyone interested in visiting our viewhomes to book now as they will only be available for a limited time.”

The first of the new viewhomes is a spacious two bedroom corner apartment, benefitting from CALA’s standard high internal specification alongside an abundance of hallway storage, open plan kitchen/living/dining area and connecting balcony.

Featuring three double bedrooms (one of which would also make an ideal work from home office), the second viewhome offers couples or families room to relax, incorporating a separate high specification kitchen and views overlooking the raised landscaped garden from the rear bedrooms.

Located on the area’s shoreline and adjacent to the tram network extension, Waterfront Plaza has excellent public transport links into the city as well as a range of food and drink venues on the doorstep. It offers strong connectivity throughout the development, and will link The Shore with Leith and Newhaven.

The multi-award-winning development is heavily inspired by its famed surrounding area – and includes townhouses and a collection of spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments.

Call 01315 164 636 or visit www.cala.co.uk/waterfrontplaza on 9 and 10 October 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...