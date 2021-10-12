A city hotel has installed electric vehicle (EV) charging points in what is understood to be the highest number available at a hotel in central Edinburgh.

A total of six EV points have been installed and can be accessed by guests staying at Ten Hill Place, which is run by the commercial arm of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd), Surgeons Quarter.

More than £20,000 has been invested into the Garo charging ports hoping that the Hill Place hotel car park will, in the near future, only be accessible to electric vehicles.

Mark McKenzie, Surgeons Quarter General Manager, said: “This investment reflects the growing demand to access EV points across the city. The onus is on us as a venue to put environmental practices at the forefront of whatever we are doing and this installation is only part of our commitment to sustainability.

“In light of COP26, we felt it was the right time to install and launch the six new EV charging points which have been positively received by guests and staff since revealed.

“The use of EV charging points will be included in the existing charge to use the car park and guests are advised to pre-book to allow reception staff to get everything sorted ahead of their arrival.

“We’re always looking to make our practices more sustainable and there has been a lot of positive changes over the years which we are extremely proud of – however there are many more to come in the future”.

All of the available charging points are 7.2kW with Type Garo 16mm universal connection which will be capable of charging most vehicles overnight.

In addition to Ten Hill Place, Surgeons Quarter manages the conference and event space within the RCSEd campus. The EV points will also be offered to delegates attending meetings and events who overnight at the hotel

The venues commitment to sustainability has been ongoing for many years. Just over two years ago the hotel removed single use bottle of water in the 129 bedrooms to reduce plastic waste. It is estimated this will save more than 80,000 plastic bottles a year.

Surgeons Quarter has also been recognised with a Gold Green Tourism Award for the efforts to minimise its impact on the planet.

https://edinburghsurgeonsquarter.wordpress.com/2019/06/24/green-tourism-at-ten-hill-place-hotel-2/

