Cllr Eleanor Bird who represents the Forth ward and is the council champion for education has been shortlisted for a 2021 Local Government Information Unity (LGIU Scotland) & CCLA Councillor Award. She is also the Young People’s Champion for Edinburgh and a trustee of Spartans Community Football Academy and Changeworks.

The Cllr Awards are the only national ceremony to recognise locally elected representatives. Alost 100 nominations were received in six categories and the winners will be decided by a panel including senior councillors and officers. The SNP’s Cllr Bird is the only elected member from Edinburgh to be nominated, and is on the Champion for Education shortlist.

Photo courtesy of The City of Edinburgh Council

The winners will be revealed at the Cllr Awards ceremony taking place on Wednesday, 24th November from 18:30pm until 21:00pm at Glasgow City Chambers. The ceremony will also be broadcast live on YouTube.

This year’s awards are only made possible thanks to the generous support of founding partners CCLA a specialist fun manager for local authorities.

Jonathan Carr-West, Chief Executive, LGIU Scotland said: “This year’s Cllr Awards shortlist showcases the best of local government. During a time when they have experienced unprecedented challenges and pressure, these councillors are true champions for local government and their communities.

The last year has reminded each and every one of us of the effort and lengths to which councillors go to support their citizens. As such, we were overwhelmed by powerful stories and experiences coming through the nearly 100 nominations received for councillors across Scotland.

Our most sincere congratulations to all of those councillors shortlisted. We look forward to unveiling the winners on Wednesday, 24 November.”

