Craft Week Scotland will run from Monday 25 to Sunday 31 October with a series of events, workshops and opportunities to buy design-led contemporary craft handmade in Scotland

This is the second year as Scotland’s thriving craft sector continues to come together in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Craft Week Scotland was developed by Craft Scotland as a nationwide initiative to raise awareness of the vibrant craft sector and boost sales for both makers and craft destinations. This week-long celebration of craft will showcase the work of internationally renowned and emerging makers working in everything from furniture to jewellery, ceramics, textiles, glass and more. In addition craft destinations across Scotland will welcome visitors all subject to current government guidelines.

New for this year, workshops include everything from willow weaving in Edinburgh to ceramic repair using the ancient Japanese technique of kintsugi in Glasgow and learning how to make your own silver ring in Dundee. Open studios include the opportunity for taster sessions in enamelling and ceramics, craft exhibitions around the country from Shetland to Edinburgh and the chance to buy design-led contemporary craft online and in person direct from makers around the country. In addition Craft Scotland have organised a series of online talks from leading craft practitioners and curators around the world.

To mark the beginning of Craft Week Scotland which runs from 25 to 31 October basketmaker Anna Liebmann gathers her willow stars in preparation for her open studio and workshop event at Eastfield, Edinburgh on Friday 29 October. Neil Hanna Photography

From Orkney to Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland is home to over 3000 makers and businesses working in contemporary craft. Scotland’s vibrant craft scene sees makers from around the world move to Scotland joining home grown makers and emerging talent. Many are inspired by Scotland’s beautiful landscape, others reimagine traditional crafts for the 21st century while many more embrace the opportunities for making with new technologies. Sustainable practice material provenance and technical excellence are key themes to be found in Scottish craft today. Showcasing all of this, Craft Week Scotland looks to champion the country’s craft riches online and in person.

Craft Scotland Director Irene Kernan said: “For the second edition of Craft Week Scotland we want to encourage communities to explore, shop and learn about Scottish contemporary craft. Craft Scotland is the national development agency for craft and one of our programme’s key aim is to promote the contribution of craft to Scotland’s cultural, economic and social wellbeing.

We’re keen to highlight the variety of craft techniques, makers and craft destinations here in Scotland and showcase the vibrancy of the contemporary craft sector today. Audiences can explore our Associated Events programme, hosted by makers, collectives, studio complexes and craft destinations, both in-person and online.

Plus, there are many ways to get involved digitally through Craft Scotland’s social media, and hear from leading voices in the craft sector with the final Craft & Cultural Conversations 2021 online talks.”

During Craft Week Scotland, Craft Scotland will also run a series of talks and In Conversation events with makers and industry experts looking at a range of topics including craft and the community, career routes into craft and will be sharing makers’ events and activities across the country. Full details of Craft Week Scotland are available on the website and updated activity can be followed using the hashtag #craftweekscotland including Instagram takeovers introducing makers from all over Scotland.

Craft Week Scotland

25 – 31 October

Various venues and online at www.craftscotland.org

Read about the full programme.

