Big Issue Invest (BII) has announced the eight social ventures which it will support over the next two years.

Some of these work some of their magic in Edinburgh including Brave Strong Beautiful, Bikes for Refugees, Lochend Football Academy Common Ground Against Homelessness and Wee Seeds. Others named in the funding round include the Ayrshire Women’s Hub, Coffee + Clay and MyPickle.

BII helps to grow social enterprises and charities in the UK by building on the good work they currently do within their communities. Its Power Up Scotland lending scheme offers more than money with mentoring and advice as part of a two year package. This year it has a total investment of £500,000 available.

Danyal Sattar, CEO of Big Issue Invest, said: “It is challenging as a social venture to secure early-stage funding. We are, therefore, so pleased, working with our brilliant partners in Scotland, to be able to support these organisations with the investment and business development expertise that they need in order to make an even greater difference.

We are incredibly excited about working with this year’s Power Up Scotland applicants. The work they do in their communities is incredible and it will be an honour to help them take this further.”

Steven McCluskey, Founder and CEO of Bikes for Refugees, added: “Bikes for Refugees Scotland is very excited to be part of the Big Issue Power Up Scotland programme as we continue to meet the challenges of the pandemic and an increasing demand for our service from New Scots.

“We have no doubts that this valuable programme will provide us with the much-needed support that we require at this pivotal stage in our growth and development as we aim to increase impact and become financially secure and sustainable in our work with refugees.”

The programme is funded by abrdn, University of Edinburgh, Experian, Places for People and The Scottish Government with legal support from Brodies LLP.

https://www.bigissue.com/invest/investments/power-up-scotland-programme/

Big Issue Invest extends The Big Issue’s mission by financing the growth of sustainable social enterprises and charities across the UK. Big Issue Invest offers loans and investment from £20,000 to £3 million.

Since launching in 2005, we have invested in over 400 organisations, all of which have positively influenced the lives of people across the UK.

Big Issue Invest currently manages or advises on £350 million of social funds.

Like this: Like Loading...