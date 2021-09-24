The Rt Hon Lord Provost, Frank Ross, welcomed the Rotary Club and some European guests to the European Room at the City Chambers for a civic reception on Friday evening. The Lord Provost automatically becomes an honorary member of the Rotary Club of Edinburgh during the duration of their office.

The occasion was a significant one. The Rotary Club of Edinburgh has been admitted to the European Contact group comprising Stuttgart, Lyon, Turin, Lausanne and Barcelona.

The two clubs in Edinburgh and Lyon have already had an informal collaboration since 2003 and in 2019, through this connection, Edinburgh was invited to send a delegation to the Contact Clubs annual meeting in Stuttgart. Following this the Edinburgh club has been asked to join.

Civic life has returned at the City Chambers with the @LordProvostEdin welcoming the @RotaryEdinburgh as they are admitted to a European Rotary group with Stuttgart, Turin, Barcelona, Lausanne and Lyon pic.twitter.com/Y6dWey13wv — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) September 24, 2021

The Rotary clubs are holding a weekend of events with a celebration dinner on Saturday evening.







Civic reception to To celebrate the admission of the Rotary Club of Edinburgh to the European Contact group comprising Stuttgart, Lyon, Turin, Lausanne and Barcelona PHOTO © 2021 The Edinburgh Reporter Photos show the Rt Hon Lord Provost of Edinburgh Frank Ross with Olive Geddes President of the Rotary Club of Edinburgh and Dr Martin Konerman from the Rotary Club of Stuttgart.

Like this: Like Loading...