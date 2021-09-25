A new family friendly restaurant with an outdoor terrace might be the thing to tempt you out and about this autumn.

The Bon Vivant Group has opened a new place to eat right in the heart of the Old Town named after the locked booths which were on the ground floor of the buildings immediately to the north of the Royal Mile. These timber fronted buildings were the first shops and were demolished in the early 19th century.

The property at 329 High Street is being refurbished by the Chris Stewart Group as 24 luxury self-catering apartments, and the developer will hand over the new restaurant space to Bon Vivant under the guidance of Head Chef, Emma Clark-Szabo. The fresh local produce will include honey from Edinburgh Honey Co, whisky from Woven Whisky and fresh seafood from Belhaven Lobster. Emma has created a new menu from breakfast featuring pancakes to start the day with oat crumble and rose honey, Scottish smoked salmon royale with dill crème fraiche and rye toast, to dinner with a crispy duck bowl with Asian slaw, watermelon and toasted sesame.

For children their own menu will feature small and large plates including Scottish beef burgers, mac and cheese with chocolate brownies and mini plum mess to finish.

Anthony Hester, Director at The Bon Vivant Group said: “Luckenbooths is a fresh, new, family friendly concept for The Bon Vivant Group where guests can gather every week to catch-up over drinks with friends, come together with family for Sunday lunch or celebrate those big life moments with those closest to us.

“We have taken all of the classic elements of casual dining fused with the high quality, excellent customer service of our other venues and created a space that is central, contemporary and most importantly, family friendly. We are really excited to introduce a new generation of local Edinburgh customers to The Bon Vivant Group and celebrate the best of Scottish hospitality for years to come.”

www.luckenboothsedinburgh.co.uk open from 7am until 1am.

