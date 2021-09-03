A night of Rat Pack-style favourites – with an Italian-esque twist – is on offer when La Dolce Vita Swing Collective plays its first concert in Edinburgh later this month.

The five-piece swing/jazz band – featuring piano, bass, sax, drums and vocals with specially designed new arrangements – pays homage to likes of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Tony Bennett.

Vocalist Tony Delicata put together the band with a collection of musicians from Edinburgh and Blairgowrie whose previous talents range from West End musicals to the Jools Holland Band.

Tony, from Edinburgh, said: “Our repertoire will be full of the songs of the Rat Pack and Friends. The aim is to not only perform the standards but also to use my Italian roots and perform Italianesque songs with a swing/jazz feel.

“We’re very excited to be playing our first concert in Edinburgh – we think this is the kind of band and music that everyone will love. We’ve got big ambitions for the band to really take off.”

La Dolce Vita Swing Collective will be playing at The Dirty Martini in Le Monde Hotel on Sunday, 19 September 2021.

Tickets priced £15 – which include an opening performance by young Edinburgh magician, Dan Bastianelli – are available online from Eventbrite

