If the recent Olympics and Paralympics happening in Tokyo have inspired you to up your fitness game, Edinburgh Leisure’s latest membership offer may be just what you need to spur you on.

For those of you who may have neglected your fitness routine during lockdown, or for those who may have cancelled their gym memberships in a bid to save a few pounds but want to get active again, the enticing ‘no joining fee’ offer is available on new memberships from Wednesday, 1 September to Thursday, 30 September 2021.

Applicable to all fitness, swim, gym, class and climb memberships, the offer can be bought online via the Edinburgh Leisure website.

And if you want to share your fitness journey with a friend, existing members who refer a friend who then joins, will receive £25 cash back. For the first time, the “Refer a Friend” offer will be processed using an online form.

With 50+ venues across the city, including a world class climbing centre; 8 swimming pools, which include four modernised Victorian pools and the Royal Commonwealth Pool in their portfolio; 12 state-of-the-art gyms; and 800+ fitness classes per week including Les Mills programmes across the various centres, Edinburgh Leisure is the biggest club in town, with something for everyone to enjoy moving and getting fitter.

With adult memberships starting from as little as £33.50, there is a range of packages, including swim, fitness, gym and climbing.

www.edinburghleisure.co.uk

