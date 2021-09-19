Zimbabwe won day two of the Wolf777 T20 Series played at The Grange on Friday by ten runs, meaning that the teams go into Sunday’s play all square.

The second match was as close as the first on Wednesday, coming down to the last over when the visitors won 136-5 against 126 all out.

Scotland head coach Shane Burger said: “We have to see that as a missed opportunity, we bowled and fielded well again, but being three or four wickets down early on doesn’t make it easy in any run chase.

“If you play that high risk style of cricket with the bat then that can happen sometimes though and credit to Zimbabwe for the way they bowled and fielded, some of their catches were excellent and, indeed, game changing.

“When Richie Berrington and Matthew Cross were going well and then Michael Leask came in we still had a chance of winning, but Zimbabwe held their nerve and you could see what the win meant to them at the end.

“It should be another exciting match on Sunday.”

Scotland needed 13 off the last over, but Safyaan Sharif was caught off the first ball bowled by Wellington Masakadza, Watt was run out off the second, Leask was caught off the third ball for 24 and Evans was run out off the fourth.

Scotland finished on 126 all out to lose by 10 runs and Zimbabwe made sure the series outcome will go to the third game.

