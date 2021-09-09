Touring theatre company Plutôt La Vie and Edinburgh-based Lung Ha Theatre Company are pleased to announce their collaboration on ‘An Unexpected Hiccup’, a new play directed by Ian Cameron and Maria Oller and written by Michael Duke, based on a story by Ian Cameron and developed by the acting ensemble.

The play will feature Tim Licata from Plutôt La Vie working with Lung Ha Theatre Company performers Emma Clark, Emma McCaffrey, Nicola Tuxworth, Keith Watson, Gavin Yule and Ryan Duncan from the Lung Ha Theatre Company Support Team.





Ian Cameron said: “The original idea for this production grew from an experience I had many years ago which, although serious in itself, grew in my head into a dark comic farce about a rather dislocated family. This story became the catalyst for development by the company and the writer Michael Duke. What has been wonderful has been to see how the company has grown to own the story, and develop it through their imagination and humour, and this despite the constrictions of Covid!”

Maria Oller said: “An Unexpected Hiccup is the outcome of a long connection between Lung Ha Theatre Company and Plutôt La Vie. Farce, dark comedy and physical theatre is something that the actors at LHTC seems to enjoy and have a talent for. Combined with training on how to play farce, the actors have stepped up to master the skills required.

“Working together with Plutôt La Vie, playwright Michael Duke and the rest of the creative team has taken us from development weeks on Zoom, to a first face to face rehearsal and the return to the theatre room and very soon a performance in front of a live audience! This means more to us than just doing a show. We are back and on our first steps out of Covid! Hurray!”

Image created by Ian Cameron, promo image design by Emma Quinn.

It is due to receive its World Premiere at The Studio in Edinburgh on 27 October.

Music for ‘An Unexpected Hiccup’ is composed and performed by BAFTA Scotland award winning composer Andrew Cruickshank with set and costume design by one of Scotland’s leading artists in the field, Karen Tennent.

An Unexpected Hiccup

The Studio | 22 Potterrow, EH8 9BL, Edinburgh

27 October – 30 October at 8pm | also 2pm on 28 & 30 Oct

Tickets from £9 available on capitaltheatres.com or by calling 0131 529 6000.

