Top lawyer Alastair Morrison has been appointed Chair of the Edinburgh International Film Festival, Filmhouse Edinburgh and Aberdeen’s Belmont Filmhouse.

Currently a Partner and Head of Client Strategy at international law firm Pinsent Masons, the parent charity of all three entities, the Centre for the Moving Image, said Alastair can offer significant experience in strategy development and organisational growth.

He is said to be highly influential and known industry-wide for his approach to innovation, and his ability to challenge and mobilise others to think differently. In 2019 he was recognised by the Financial Times Innovative Lawyer Awards Europe as the “Most Innovative Lawyer in Europe”.

Alastair is also a frequent speaker on sustainability and what the legal industry can do to be more active in the climate change agenda. He recently called on the legal industry to unite to pledge a million hours to help prevent climate change and reduce biodiversity loss.

Alastair, who has a longstanding interest in film and has a keen interest in photography and architecture, said: “I am delighted to have been offered this opportunity to Chair CMI at such an exciting and important stage of its development. I look forward to working with the CEO, Ken Hay, the rest of the team and my fellow trustees over the coming years, to realise the undoubted potential of CMI and its contribution to Scotland.”

Atholl Duncan, Chair of the Appointment Panel, said: “The board enthusiastically welcomes Alastair Morrison as its new Chair. Alastair brings a wealth of experience to the CMI and its work.”

