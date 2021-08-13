Edinburgh Monarchs came from six points behind to edge Plymouth Gladiators thanks to a late surge.

The home side trailed by a point after the penultimate heat but in-form Josh Pickering (pictured) won the final race with skipper Sam Masters second to score a 5-1 and claim a 47-42 victory.

Three-time world champion Jason Crump was third with Zane Keleher fourth and the three points took Pickering to 12 points on the night to top score for Monarchs.

Edinburgh skipper Sam Masters collected ten points in the welcome win which keeps Monarchs in the hunt for a play-off place.

Rising star Leon Flint, a Berwick Bandits rider, guesting for Gladiators, was best for the visitors with 13 points while Crump scored seven points and Grand Prix winner Bjarne Pedersen eight points.

SGB Championship: Edinburgh Monarchs 47, Plymouth Gladiators 42

