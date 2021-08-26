Ochilview Developments, the independent house building business behind several successful developments in Stirlingshire, is celebrating three nominations for the prestigious Herald Property Awards for Scotland 2021.

Two of its developments are in the Best Family Home category, with a three bedroom detached villa nominated at The Potteries in Larbert, together with at three bedroom villa at The View, Edward Avenue, also in Larbert.

Ochilview Developments, which has made a name for its brand with unique new build homes exhibiting a clean, contemporary, Scandinavian influenced look, delivered in partnership with its award winning architects, Arka, has also been shortlisted for Best Apartment, for its two bedroom apartment at The Potteries.

A development consisting of three and four bedroom detached villas, together with luxury two bedroom apartments, The Potteries is so named as it occupies the site of the former Pottery of renowned local artist, Barbara Davidson, whilst The View, with the Ochil Hills in the distance, sees three striking detached villas occupy the site of what was formerly an old garage.

In what is its fifth development to market, Ochilview Developments is currently building luxury apartments and penthouses at No1 Old Bellsdyke Road, just off the the M9/M876 motorways, and a short distance from Forth Valley Hospital in Larbert.

All bar two of the properties, once again designed by Arka, have been reserved from plan, with just two impressive penthouses remaining for sale.





Ochilview Developments was nominated in the 2020 Herald Property awards which had to be cancelled due to the covid19 pandemic. As Joint Managing Director, Chris Morris comments, the news of the shortlistings – coupled with the fact that the award ceremony is going ahead this year, albeit virtually – could not have come at a better time.

“This is fantastic news for us, and we’re so pleased to get the opportunity to take part this year in what we consider to be the premier Housebuilding Awards in the country.”

Chris continued: “Events like, recognising excellence in what we do, mark a return to normality for our industry which was severely affected by the pandemic at a time of great housing demand. We thank the Herald for laying on the event using the latest virtual technology. We will share it with our small team, including Arka, Atrium, our selling agents, and our tradesmen and suppliers, as any award is for us all.”

“We’re delighted to have received a total of three shortlistings in categories which directly judge these villas and apartments which we have built with real care and attention to detail.

They are occupied at this time by our extremely satisfied buyers who repeatedly told us they were looking for something a little different in the marketplace. We thank them for allowing the Herald judges access to their own homes so that the judging could take place.”

Chris finished by saying that it was Ochilview Developments ethos to “continue to provide “something eye catching and different for discerning homehunters.”

“Interestingly, both of these three bedroom properties which have been nominated are complete with our garden pods which are supplied ready for use at time of handover, built from the same materials used in the main house,” said Chris. “They have been very popular during the pandemic as they provide an ideal home working environment, or can be used for leisure purposes.”

The Vorlich penthouse at No1 Old Bellsdyke Road is priced at £350k, with the Lomond penthouse at £395k.

Set over two levels, the Vorlich penthouse is complete with two large glass balconies, one on each floor. The spacious open plan living space has doors from the large kitchen/diner/sitting area leading off to one of the balconies, from which the surrounding views can be savoured.

Enjoying a unique corner position, the Lomond penthouse has a large terrace and a Juliet Balcony on its upper floor, together with a glass balcony on the lower floor. With three bedrooms, two of them en-suite, this outstanding home offers an open plan lounge/kitchen/dining room with high quality integrated Siemans appliances as standard. Large floor to ceiling windows provide an abundance of natural light which floods in.

The development enjoys a convenient location close to Larbert Railway Station, Forth Valley Hospital, and the M9/M876 motorways.

www.atriumuk.com.

www.no1oldbellsdykeroad.co.uk

www.ovdev.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...