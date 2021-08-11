A white Ford Transit van owned by charity Edinburgh Community Food was stolen sometime between 1.30pm on Monday 9 August and 6am on Tuesday 10 August from Tennant Street in Leith where it had been parked.

The vehicle is one of only two delivery vehicles which the social enterprise use to distribute food to those in need.

It is distinctive as it is white with a large strawberry logo on the sides and read with the charity name on it. The registration number is SH12 XVO.

Sergeant Elaine McArthur Kerr, of Leith police station, said: “Edinburgh Community Food relies on its vans to deliver to people and businesses in the city and this theft is a shameful act given that it obviously belongs to a charity.

“Edinburgh Community Food delivers fresh fruit and vegetables to people on low incomes and sells it to staff, patients and visitors in city hospitals. This theft has left them seriously inconvenienced and having to hire a replacement.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to trace the van and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen it since it went missing to get in touch. If you can assist please contact us on 101, quoting incident 0689 of Tuesday, 8 August, 2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The photo below is for illustration only – it is not the actual van stolen.

The stolen van has the large logo on the sides and rear.

