The Meadows Pavilion Community Hub Ltd is looking for people to join their board. The aim is to bring the pavilion into community management and to enable that move the company is now a non-profit company limited by guarantee.

This will allow the board to progress with a community asset transfer, and apply for funding while having the necessary legal protection.

A spokesperson said: “The company will be community led, managed by a Board of Directors from the local community. The company will have an open membership, with all Ordinary members of the company able to vote at General Meetings to shape the future of the project and elect the Board of Directors. Our initial start-up Board will be selected by interview, but within a year of incorporating we will hold elections at our first Annual General Meeting, creating space for new Board members.

“We are looking for members of our community dedicated to our vision of a Meadows Pavilion run by the community, for the community.

“At this crucial moment in the campaign Board members will play an important role putting together our community asset transfer request, building our sustainable business plan and carrying out community consultation.

“We are looking for the following skills or experience:

Business planning and financial forecasting

Fundraising and grant writing

Architecture, building and surveying

Community engagement and consultation

Events organising

Volunteer management and recruitment

Admin and group facilitation

Most importantly however we need people with enthusiasm, time and energy to help us build the momentum of our campaign.”

Around three quarters of the board members must live within the area which has been defined as within a two km radius of the Pav. People living out with this area are however also welcome to apply.

If interested please email the company explaining in a few lines or paragraphs what you could bring to the team, feel free to attach a CV if you have one. If you don’t think you have the capacity to become a Board member but would like to volunteer to help the campaign, then the group would also love to hear from you.

Like this: Like Loading...