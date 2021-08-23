Buyers are urged to visit the dream duplexes available at The Crescent – CALA Homes’ most award winning development.

Spanning more than 2000sq ft, more than twice the size of an average home in the UK, the popular style of split-level home is nestled in the Richard Murphy OBE-designed development, within the vast Donaldson’s Estate, a stone’s throw from Haymarket and Edinburgh’s city centre.

Spanning two floors, the home’s centrepiece is a one-and-a-half height fully glazed flexible living space, allowing for impressive immediate panoramas of the iconic Playfair building and beyond, with full height sliding doors which effortlessly fold back to allow the outside in.

A studio-designed high specification kitchen and dining space overlook a more private family or relaxing area, with a separate utility providing added practicality.

Its split-level dynamic design also allows for a craftily tucked away “crows’ nest” study, distinct but not detached from the expansive living space, with an abundance of storage beneath and breathtaking views.

Three en-suite double bedrooms feature on the private lower floor, while the cosy rear of the home features a separate large terrace, overlooking the treeline of the Water of Leith walkway, offering a private and peaceful space to relax.

Buyers also benefit from all the perks of living at The Crescent – a central location, secure parking with EV charging provision, an 18-acre maintained garden and additional security systems.

Phillip Hogg, Sales and Marketing Director with CALA Homes (East), said: “Those on the hunt for their next move have been looking for the following key priorities: plenty of modern living space, a private outdoor space, and a home office, all of which are included in this home.

“Another thing which creates a true feature here is the vast greenery of the estate and the spectacular views. The Crescent is blessed by its location, embracing the original Playfair building and offering views across the 18 acre estate, the Pentlands and beyond.

A duplex showhome and virtual guided tours service are available for buyers to see this multi-level design for themselves and secure this one of a kind home within the capital.

The final phase, The East Wing, is home to the final Duplexes at The Crescent, including plot 54, which is available for £1,480,000 and can be viewed daily by appointment alongside the showhomes.

www.cala.co.uk/thecrescent

