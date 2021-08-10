Gordon MacDonald MSP has urged projects across the capital to apply for the newly launched Scotland Loves Local Fund.

The scheme has been launched by The Scottish Government to support local projects run by organisations like town centre partnerships, chambers of commerce or community and charity trusts. It will provide projects with match funding of between £5,000 and £25,000.

Eligible projects could include things like community shops, marketing and digital schemes, or the money could help delivery of larger construction projects.

The Edinburgh Pentlands MSP said: “The Scotland Loves Local Fund has been launched by The Scottish Government as a way to help our town centres recover from the devastating impact of the pandemic.

“There are a number of fantastic local community projects across Edinburgh Pentlands, and the wider the city, which have the potential to stimulate growth and footfall into the different areas and this funding will allow them to continue to make our town centres a more vibrant place and stimulate the local economy.

“Not only is the funding important but when people shop locally and support local businesses it also boosts the economy here and ensure that money spent in the local area stays in the local area.

“I would urge local projects to apply for the Scotland Loves Local Fund and encourage people in Edinburgh to continue to support local business at every opportunity.”

Gordon MacDonald MSP

