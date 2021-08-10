YOTEL Edinburgh is hosting a few Fringe events as it has done in the past.

The events included a Glengoyne Whisky Tasting Masterclass with Gordon Dallas from Ian Macleod Distillers and an evening of author talks and belly laughs from Isy Suttie.

Glengoyne Whisky Tasting @YOFEST 16 August at 7pm £25

A night hosted by Gordon Dallas Whisky Experiential Ambassador at Ian Macleod Distillers taking guest through a tasting of four Glengoyne single malts. Glengoyne evolved from an illicit still in the Campsie Hills to an award-winning and international destination for whisky lovers. Tasting includes four whiskies and an arrival drink.

Isy Suttie is a comedian and actor, and she is joined by performance poet and author Salena Godden and Scottish Slam Poet Champion Iona Lee for a night of performance poetry, and author talks. Suttie is to discuss her novel Jane is Trying a warm and darkly comic tale about the joy and horror of romance, sex, family life and small towns.

Isy Suttie @YOFEST 18 August 7.30pm.

