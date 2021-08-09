From tea parties catering for those with dementia, to a continued collaboration as part of Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Live Music Now Scotland is excited to shake off the difficulties of the past year by bringing even more live music, to even more people.

Collaborating once again this summer, Live Music Now Scotland and the Scottish Arts Club are joining forces for Virtual Fridays on the Fringe, an online concert bringing audiences from all over Edinburgh, the UK and even the world, the sound of Scotland this summer.

Taking place on Friday 13 August, fiddler Euan McLaughlin and guitarist Nicky Kirk will be taking to the digital stage with a selection of folk and traditional tunes from 6.30pm. Part of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival Virtual Fridays on the Fringe is produced by Fika Productions for the Scottish Arts Club.

Throughout the pandemic the LMNS team has been working hard to keep live music in the lives of those who would otherwise not, even at the best of times, get the chance to enjoy it. Achieved by embracing the power of Zoom and, as restriction lifted, even occasionally the power of the outdoor gazebo, LMNS continues to find new ways to herald in the return to live.

This summer two significant projects, one supported by The Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust and the other by Morton Charitable Trust, continue to bring live music (and in-the-flesh LMNS musicians!) to residential homes in Edinburgh and four Erskine homes for veterans. Fiddler Jamie MacDonald and guitarist Nicky Kirk entertained residents at Murrayfield House Care Home to hugely positive feedback from all involved.

One Murrayfield House Care Home staff member said: “Jamie and Nicky were fantastic. They gave a flawless performance. They interacted with the residents who enjoyed the outdoor performance. Staff were happy to see residents in the garden and see how happy they were.”

On Monday 23 August LMNS is delighted to be joining Capital Theatres for a dementia friendly Tea Party. Taking place online audiences are encouraged grab a cuppa, and favourite sarnie or a scone, and join in on YouTube for a sing-a-long and some dancing.

And, once again teaming up with the National Galleries of Scotland for its lockdown concert series, LMNS continues to support those living with dementia across Scotland, with an online and dementia friendly session. With both musicians and audiences joining in from the comfort of their own homes, these soothing sets are suitable for everyone of any age and are entirely free.

It is not only the ears of the older generation being treated to LMNS live music this summer. YouthLink Summer of Play by YouthLink Scotland (the national agency for youth work) in Kirkcaldy saw young people with additional support needs enjoy live, in person performances by a range of LMNS musicians including Kaitlin Ross, Sally Simpson, Valerie Barr, Aidan Moodie and Robbie Greig.

Carol Main MBE, Director at Live Music Now Scotland, said: “We are delighted that live music is coming back across the country post pandemic. There is a fantastic range of events and opportunities for our musicians to take part in this summer, and it is testament to the hard work of venues – be they concert halls or care homes – that these are starting to take place in person, as well as online.

“We continue to work with some exceptional establishments who provide support for those with additional support needs of all ages, and it is heart-warming to hear how much music has been missed and how impactful its return has been for so many.”

