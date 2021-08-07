Three men in their twenties have been arrested and charged in connection with the homophobic crime reported last week.

The three aged 23,22 and 21-years-old were charged in connection with two alleged assaults as well as homophobic crime which happened on 30 July 2021 in Leith Street.

All have been released on an undertaking to appear at the Sheriff Court in Edinburgh. A report will now be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Inspector Mark McGraw said: “Any form of hate crime has a huge impact on those targeted. An attack on people because of their sexual orientation, gender identity, race or beliefs, is abhorrent and will not be tolerated.”

Like this: Like Loading...